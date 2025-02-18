The Voice 27: Page Mackenzie auditions with ‘Hell on Heels’

There are some people on The Voice 27 where you start rooting for them the moment their audition kicks off. Page Mackenzie was that. This is someone who has been grinding and trying to make things work in Nashville for years. This is a really competitive place, and this is also a really competitive genre.

We know that it has become somewhat of a trend over the years for country singers on this show to pick the country coach, even when you can argue that it doesn’t always make the most sense. Here, it absolutely did when it comes to Kelsea Ballerini. They are both from the same neck of the woods, and they are even roughly the same age! It feels like the synergy is 100% here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

What was smart in terms of Page’s audition was that first and foremost, she chose a song that made a certain amount of sense in “Hell on Heels.” It is well-known in that community but at the same time, it is not so omnipresent on shows like this that people get sick of it.

Of course, getting on Kelsea’s team on The Voice is a great first step for Page, but that is what it is for the time being. The next thing is getting through the middle rounds and finding a spot in the live shows. There will be other country competition during the Battles and Knockout Rounds, but the good thing that comes with being on this show as a country artist is that if you make it to the live shows, you have a good chance of doing well. This is an audience that does have a tendency to be really supportive for the most part!

Related – See some more discussion right now on The Voice now, including some other auditions

What did you think about Page Mackenzie and her audition on The Voice 27 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







