Dexter: Original Sin season 2: An open door for Brian Moser?

We’ve known ever since the finale for Dexter: Original Sin that there is a chance Brian Moser could be back for season 2. Now, here is where things do get a little bit more interesting: Based on what we are hearing right now, there was an original plan to write off the character in a more substantial way.

A lot of what we are talking about here comes down to what you saw in the closing minutes of last week’s finale, a scene where you briefly saw Brian watching his biological brother Dexter alongside Deb and Harry. One change made late in the game has allowed for a possibility for more Brian to exit where it was not previously present — and of course, the decision was made by showrunner Clyde Phillips.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips notes that the editing team ultimately decided to make it possible that Brian stays in Miami for quite some time:

“The season’s final image features Dexter, Deb and Harry dancing together as one happily rallied family unit, all while Brian looks on from outside, bitterly missing out on the life his brother was granted … At one time, it was written and shot that we’d see Brian looking in on them and he has a passport in his hand, gets in a cab and drives away. But as we were editing, things changed.”

We do tend to think that it makes some sense that Brian would leave town, given that he never interacts with Dexter again until season 1 of the original show years later. However, there is something to be said for the idea that he sticks around, watching him from close distance while also seeing if Harry was telling the truth about this actually being the best thing for Dexter or not. This does at least create more stakes on the series moving forward…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about the Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal status

What do you think we are going to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







