Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Given that the finale for Dexter: Original Sin season 1 is almost here, isn’t this the perfect time to dive into a season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the prequel already?

We do recognize that there is a universe at this point where a show like this is just one season and it’s over. At the same time, Showtime never said that this is some sort of limited series. We do tend to think that another season is as close to a foregone conclusion as you are ever going to see within the world of premium cable. This franchise is enormously successful, both in terms of the ratings and then also the buzz around it. We honestly think that the reception has been better than any of us would have expected, and it feels like there is more story to tell.

So when are we going to be seeing a renewal happen? It does feel like there’s a good chance here that beyond just that, it could be revealed any day now. We know that for the producers, the focus at the moment is on the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. This is a show featuring Michael C. Hall that is currently filming in New York City. The hope here is that this show will be on this summer and then after that, we could dive back into Original Sin moving into late 2025 or early next year.

Now, we recognize that this may seem like a super-fast turnaround, but this is where you have to remember that this is a world in which things can move quickly. A show like Original Sin has a pretty short turnaround time, and that works in its favor. Paramount+ and Showtime also seemingly want a lot of content pretty quick.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

