Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Patrick Gibson eager to return

Ahead of the season 1 finale of Dexter: Original Sin over on Showtime, of course we would love a season 2 renewal! While nothing has been confirmed there as of yet, we do consider it to be more or less a sure thing. The network and Paramount+ are leaning heavily into franchises, and this is without a doubt one of the best ones that you can find.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not go ahead and lean more into what the show’s leading man in Patrick Gibson had to say?

In a new interview with Yahoo! UK, the actor behind the young Dexter Morgan praised Clyde Phillips and the whole team, while also saying that he would love to be back for more:

“I had such a great time doing this, and everybody involved is so incredible. Having Clyde, the original showrunner, still at the helm, and working with such an amazing cast, I would feel so, so lucky to come back again.”

We do recognize that Phillips and much of the rest of the team is in the process of filming Dexter: Resurrection, but we’re sure that they have thought a lot about the prequel and what more they would like to do there, as well. There could still be a lot of fascinating wrinkles to Dexter’s life that have not really been explored as of yet, especially through the lens of what we’ve seen this time around.

In general, though, let’s just go ahead and praise Original Sin for managing to deliver something that we were not sure that we were ever going to really get here: A show that really feels like more of a love letter to the original than even Dexter: New Blood did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

