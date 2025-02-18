Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: A gross Lauren Ambrose tease?

Is Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 going to surprise you? Well, the same could be said about the entire season.

Based on the first two episodes, it is clear that the show is going to veer in a number of crazy directions. We’ve already seen Mari captured, Van and Tai doing a dine-and-dash, Callie having a larger role than ever before, and also Melissa and Shauna kissing almost out of nowhere.

As we look ahead, let’s just mention here that things are going to get a little bit garish. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren Ambrose (who played the older version of Van) indicated that there are some moments that made her retch upon reading them:

There was some stuff that I was like gagging while reading. I had to put the script down because I thought it was so disgusting.

So where will some of this stuff take place? Odds are, we’re looking towards the past since there is likely some terrible stuff that happened there that we don’t even know about just yet. Our general sentiment here, after all, is that this is a show that is not going to steer clear of some of the horrifying stuff in general — and why would they? There are still some people there who are most likely going to die. It is possible that there are at least a couple of people alive in the present we haven’t met yet … but it has already been hinted at multiple times that there are some more deaths coming.

As for Van, we have thought for a while that she could be the last person standing. Just think about what we have seen her go through over the years!

What do you think we are going to be seeing on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, let alone the whole season?

