Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: More on the Mari story ahead

Based on where we are right now heading into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 at Showtime, one thing feels reasonably clear: Mari is almost sure to have a big story ahead.

After all, not only did she fall into that pit early on in the season, but she has since been captured by a still-alive Coach Ben, who is currently hiding out in a cave. What he wants to do with Mari long-term remains to be seen. He could have killed her, but he hasn’t. However, at the same time we cannot really imagine that she wants to just stay in this spot long-term.

Speaking about her arc in general this season to Deadline, Alexa Barajas had the following to say about filming her arc this time around:

“It was so much fun … I think Mari has so much in her, that even she isn’t sure. And I think she was torn a lot of the time. I think she just follows her instincts so much … and she just keeps following feeling loved. I think she wants to feel accepted by the group until it bites her in the a–.”

Given that Mari’s fate in the present remains to be seen (and we know there are plenty of people out there who believe her to be Pit Girl), we do think that this has to be one of the most engaging roles to play in the past storyline. You have all of this freedom that is not necessarily afforded to everyone else, and we hope that this leads to some shocking twists a little later this season!

Now, remember in general that the next Yellowjackets season 3 episode is airing later this week, and we are only getting a single one this time around. (The two-episode event was strictly for the premiere.)

