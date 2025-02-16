Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: Shauna & Melissa’s future

Because of the events of the first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime, everything now feels up in the air in the past. After all, consider the fact that Ben is still out there, that Natalie’s leadership skills still need to be tested, and that the Shauna – Melissa kiss has just taken place.

Where in the world are things going to go for these characters? This is an interesting question to ask, as our general takeaway is that these two are going to careen off into some unexpected directions from here. They could have a full-fledged romance but if they do, it ends badly given the fact that Shauna has not even mentioned her in the present. Of course, it’s also possible that nothing comes of this relationship at all. This is a situation where everything feels on the table.

Speaking on the situation further to Deadline, here is at least some of what Sophie Nélisse had to say in terms of where Shauna stands after the kiss:

“It’s a very interesting dynamic, which I don’t even think that Shauna truly understands herself … I don’t think she knows what she wants. I think she’s sort of at a crossroads where what she needs deep down is to feel loved and for someone to just hold her and tell her that it wasn’t her fault, and I think Melissa kind of brings that because she sees her for who she really is and appreciates her no matter what, and actually highlights those, those darker sides.

“But at the same time, I think Shauna is so in shame of what she’s done. I think she has no love for herself and no empathy for herself. And so, you can’t love other people until you love yourself, and so I don’t think she’ll be able to give Melissa what she wants in return. And I think, on the contrary, she’ll just see her as another pawn on her chessboard to play with.”

Based on all of that, our general sentiment is quite simple: Things will get messy. Also, remember that we’ve yet to even see Melissa in the present. Is she still out there?

What did you think about the first two episodes of Yellowjackets, and where do you think things are going in the past?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

