Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Karma strikes…

What more can we say about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 at this point? Well, it is going to be coming to Showtime soon.

Moving forward, the plan here is to give us one new episode a week. It was great to get off to a two-episode start here, but that is not going to be a trend moving forward. The network and Paramount+ are going to want to space things out; hopefully, with each passing week there are also going to be more questions answered and of course more carnage.

Below, you can see the full Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The return of a Yellowjacket sparks a vengeful frenzy in the team; Lottie’s rendition of “Cool Aunt Without Kids” leaves Callie with an open door to answers about her mother’s twisted past; Tai and Van receive a karmic payout for their dine and dash.

Out of everything in here, of course we are the most curious about that surprising kiss between Melissa and Shauna in the past! Does that lead anywhere, or is this just a one-time thing? It is not something that has been addressed in the present; heck, we also do not know if Melissa is still even alive! Is it possible that she is the one following Shauna around? It’s certainly something to think about.

Now, let’s just mention that we’re not sure we understand fully the whole Lottie – Callie storyline, mostly because if you are Shauna, aren’t you going to be doing everything in your power to keep these two away from each other? Shauna knows better than anyone just how dangerous Lottie can be, so the question then of course becomes what she chooses to do as a result of seeing her around her daughter.

As for the karma, do you really believe in it or not? A good question, since we know where Van and Tai may stand…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

