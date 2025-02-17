Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, February 17, 2025?

I

s NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is there anything more that we can share about both this and the prequel, as well?

Well, of course it would be nice to get some sort of further continuation of the crime procedural now, but this is where we do have to swoop in with an unfortunate reminder: There are no new episodes ahead for either one of these shows tonight. The plan is that the flagship show will be back on February 24 with more stories worth telling. Unfortunately, we may be waiting a little longer for the prequel to come back — because it has a smaller episode order (despite it being labeled a “full season”), we are not shocked that we ended up seeing this happen at some point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Here is where things do get interesting — there are not a ton of details out there about either episode just yet, at least based on the short, action-packed previews that we had a chance to see last week. We tend to think of that as the appetizer and the way for the network to better set the stage; now, we are ready for a whole meal.

In general, there are storylines on both shows in the franchise we would love to learn a little bit more about. When it comes to the flagship series, we would love to finally learn a little bit more about Parker and the ever-mysterious Lily, especially given the fact that we had a chance to revisit this briefly earlier this season. Of course, over on Origins our top priority is very-much still geared around what is going on with Lala, and that will probably be the case for a long time given that she is clearly the reason this story is being told.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the latest NCIS promo and what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS, let alone the prequel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







