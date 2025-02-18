The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Is it Carolyn’s game to lose?

The more that we are hearing from the eliminated players on The Traitors US season 3, the more one thing is starting to become clear: Carolyn is wrecking havoc in this game! There is no guarantee that she is going to win but at the same time, she is clearly in a much better spot than anyone! Not only that, but you can argue that she’s got the inside track by a wide margin.

For the latest example of this, just head over to a new video on Peacock’s YouTube channel. Every week, the show puts out videos of the eliminated players before and after learning about the Traitors’ identities. What we hear from Chrishell and Ciara both is pretty telling.

In general, you get the almost immediate impression here that both of them are thoroughly impressed with Carolyn’s game; once they learn that she is a Traitor, they are almost blown away! Ciara in particular thought that she was one of the best, most-genuine Faithfuls ever, and that means that she is still pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes.

So is there any way to really stop her? Well, this comes down at this point to largely just Danielle, mostly because Carolyn didn’t get tripped up about Alan Cumming’s outfit choice thanks to Tom Sandoval. If Danielle takes a shot, she may be able to start to convince people … but she almost can’t do it expecting a quick resolution. Because people are so convinced that Carolyn is not a Traitor, she may have to be there for multiple roundtables to achieve it and hope she doesn’t get banished along the way. There is more suspicion on her already, so this is not going to be an easy thing to pull off.

There is still time for things to happen and change but for now, this is Carolyn’s game to lose.

What do you think we will see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

