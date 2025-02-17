The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Who are the likely winners?

As we prepare to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 9 on Peacock later this week, we do so knowing the finale will be here soon. Because of that, we have reached that rather-important time where we start to talk potential winners!

So, who are some of the top candidates right now? We do think there are a few people we’re keeping a close watch on, whether it be them as a Faithful or a Traitor. This show can be unpredictable insofar as the edit goes, but we do tend to think that you need great relationships in order to win this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

With that, where are the three contestants who we feel have the greatest chance, at least according to what we have had an opportunity to see so far.

Carolyn – Remember here that she has done a great job being under the radar as a Traitor and other than an almost-mistake at breakfast this past episode (she got a little lucky with Tom saving her), she’s played almost perfectly. If she can get Danielle out before the tables are turned on her, she could easily win this show.

Gabby – Perhaps one of the best social players of the entire group. Remember that she’s the last woman standing of the Bambi alliance and still, she also has some other people who are still on her side as well. We do tend to think that she could make it to the end of the finale just based on her adaptability and likability rolled into one.

Dylan – Was he too much of a Rob sycophant? Sure, but at the same time he has played strategically and he’s not seen as an immediate threat to the Traitors at this point. Also, he’s got a ton of screen time for someone who was not considered a premier cast member at the time of the announcement.

Related – Be sure to get more details now about the next The Traitors episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 9?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







