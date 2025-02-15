The Traitors US season 3 episode 9 spoilers: A stalemate?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 9 on Peacock next week, we know there is a major dilemma. if you are the Traitors at this point, what do you decide to do?

Well, we’ve seen for a huge chunk of the season Danielle and Carolyn at loggerheads, mostly because they can’t figure out what is the right or wrong move for them personally. They may share a title in the game, but their endgame plans are totally different. For Danielle, it makes sense to try and recruit Britney, a close ally of hers; however, Carolyn wants nothing to do with that, feeling as though they would just team up and banish her immediately. She prefers Gabby, at least in the event they have to recruit. Remember that they could always just murder if they cannot decide; since the men all thing that there is a woman Traitor still in game, getting rid of one of the guys probably makes the most sense.

Below, you can see (via The Traitors US season 3 episode 9 synopsis) that coming to a consensus may be impossible at this point:

The Traitors reach a stalemate in the tower, while the Faithful are challenged to think like a Traitor during the mission; a rivalry comes to a head at the round table, and someone has brought receipts.

What should happen?

There is a case to be made for recruiting Britney in that she is already being talked about as a Traitor. If you are Carolyn, you could allow her to come in only to get her out at the next Roundtable; her and Danielle both are already on the radar. Carolyn is not, and that is why she may be safe no matter what.

However, at the same time, do you really want to take the risk if you are Carolyn? She’s played a great game and even if Danielle and Britney cannot get you banished, they can put you on the radar down the road. One you are suspected, it is hard to wash that away.

