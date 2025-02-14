The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Is Kate Chastain back?

As you get prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 9, we know that the top question has to do with a recruitment. How could it not be? We are as desperate as anyone to get some more intel on that subject, and we of course wish that there was something more to share at this point.

Unfortunately, here is where things more or less stand at the moment: Peacock is not giving that information away! We of course think that this decision will be at the forefront of the next episode, and then after that, we will get more into the show’s typical pattern.

So is something special and/or unexpected happening within the next challenge? Well, if nothing else, we can just go ahead and say that two familiar faces from seasons past (Kate Chastain and Parvati Shallow) are going to be back. It doesn’t feel like anything more than a cameo, but it could add a little bit of fun to what we are seeing here.

Perhaps the most interesting question to us is who is going to be taken out before the endgame for this season, where no one is going to know 100% who is a Faithful or a Traitor anymore. Our advice if we were playing in the game at this point would be to go after someone who you are more unsure about. If you are confident someone is a Traitor, keep them until the end and banish them then! You can then at least be marginally more confident in your ability to win. Yet, at the same time, how sure can you ever really be? We just hope that there are some reasonably-big moves and shocking betrayals present here up until the very end.

