The Traitors US season 3 episode 8: Is a recruitment ahead?

We knew on tonight’s The Traitors US season 3 episode that we would see some exits, and then also a possible recruitment. Given that Danielle and Carolyn were the only Traitors left, why wouldn’t they want to have someone else enter the picture?

Now, here is where we get to what is the great debate — it seems like both parties are going to want to make a recruitment happen. Yet, at the same time, there is a struggle when it comes to who exactly is the right person to choose!

For Danielle, we do think that she very-much wants to bring Britney Haynes into the fold, and we more than understand why. The two have a history and a close alliance, but we also think Danielle knows that she may be one of the few shields she has left within the game at this point. If she brings her on board, there is a tiny chance that she is going to be able to better save herself long-term — and also have someone in her corner if she wants to get rid of Carolyn.

Meanwhile, Carolyn is looking more towards Gabby, someone who clearly could prove to be very-much useful in her own way at this point. After all, consider their bond, or also the idea that she will be able to use her to help herself. A lot of the men in the game at this point do feel like there is a reasonably good chance that there is a female Traitor, and they are going to be looking to target one of them. This is, after all, one of the reasons why they opted to get rid of Ciara, despite the fact that their only real evidence was tied to the pretty simple coffin theory for some time.

