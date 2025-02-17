The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Juliana and Carolina’s ‘chat’

Tonight on ABC, The Bachelor episode 4 is going to arrive and with that, of course, comes some heated conversations. Carolina has already been a focal point for some of the edit this season, and that is not going to be changing.

With all of this in mind, why not see a larger sneak preview for what is to come? This almost feels like an extension of what we saw last week, where Carolina started to become insecure based on what she heard from Rose off-camera. She seemed to be questions whether or not Grant Ellis was being upfront about what he was saying to other women, but he insisted to her that never said what Rose claims.

So is she still questioning him now? If you head over to the official The Bachelor Instagram page, you can see Carolina continuing to be unsure about him, the process, and almost everything that comes with this. All of this leads to Juliana asking for a private conversation and then asking a rather pointed question: If she does feel this way, why continue to be on the show? What are you gaining from this particular situation?

Now, you can say that Juliana doesn’t need to butt into someone else’s business or feelings, but we can understand why at this point. It is episode 4, and it feels like frustration towards Carolina has been building for a while. She’s had a one-on-one date, something that a number of women still do not have. Meanwhile, she’s also taking time away from Grant and if she’s unsure about him, why not leave so that people who are sure can have time? Carolina claims that she doesn’t care what Juliana has to say, so we’ll just have to see if this eventually becomes a larger problem or not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

