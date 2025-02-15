The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Grant Ellis & bullfighter training?

Monday night is poised to bring you The Bachelor episode 4 and with that, a journey off to Spain for Grant Ellis and some of his women.

So, what all can you expect to see? Well, there are a handful of various dates that will be front and center for the episode, but of course we’re going to see something involving bullfighters. How could we not? It’s one of the things that most viewers know about the country, and we know already that this show loves to lean into some of the most obvious things imaginable.

If you head over to the official Instagram page for The Bachelor now, you can see a sneak preview that serves as an introduction to what amounts to “matadora training” for some of the women. Obviously, this show is not going to throw them into an arena with an actual bull, but they could learn some moves! In the end, the real truth here is that a date like this is designed to be silly and with that, allow the women to show off their creativity. The people who have fun on the date are going to be the ones who garner the most attention.

Of course, this show would not exist without drama, so rest assured that you are going to see more of that coming up, as well! As for what form it is going to take here, let’s just say that you are going to have a chance to see some of Grant’s women get competitive, and one may even kiss him in front of the others! As you may know, that is almost always a risky move…

