The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Does someone leave Grant Ellis?

As we get ourselves prepared now to see The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC next week, is a shocking exit around the corner?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that this is very much possible, especially because of the fact that it happens almost every season. This is not some personal slight against Grant Ellis. Rather, this is just something that tends to happen when you consider the fact that there are a lot of people trying to think more and more about their long-term future. People may realize that he is not the right person for them, or the show is not right for them in general.

For a few more details now on what is ahead on The Bachelor episode 4, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Grant and his 10 remaining women head to Madrid for a week of adventure and romance. As the women soak up the city’s vibrant energy, Grant selects one lucky lady for the first one-on-one date to explore the city’s iconic sights, indulge in local activities, and see if their connection can spark amid the romance of the Spanish capital. Next, Grant and several women venture to the charming town of Chinchón for a group date filled with surprises, culminating in a lesson from famed matadora Carmen Calderón. The real twist, however, comes when a mechanical bull riding challenge is introduced, with private time with Grant on the line. Later, Grant and one woman take their relationship to new heights by taking a leap of faith, and not just in the romantic sense. With tensions rising and some women continuing to question his intentions, an unexpected departure leaves Grant reeling and searching for clarity.

Obviously, the Madrid setting could be beautiful and exciting. Yet, at the same time, that is really just the backdrop for a lot of the drama. Some serious relationships will form, but it remains to be seen just where things will go.

