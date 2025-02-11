The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Grant Ellis & a ‘Carolina Show’?

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 4 arrive — so what is the focal point going to be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that there is a significant change of setting — Grant Ellis and all of the women are heading off to Madrid! There is at least one group date themed around bullfighters, and we do believe that there are going to be a lot of really fun / romantic moments that happen there. (No, we’re also still not over Chloie being sent out of the competition at this point.)

For now, let’s just say that the focal point of the drama does still seem to be Carolina, as it is becoming more and more clear that she may not be well-suited for this particular show. Even though you know coming onto the series some of what to expect, that doesn’t mean that it is easy. She is becoming negative about the experience seemingly and living in her head, and that could drag down the energy of almost everyone else.

Basically, one of the women is going to refer to the experience as becoming “The Carolina Show,” and that is never a ringing endorsement. Instead, it’s more of an implication that as we move forward into the rest of the season, she may be on the outside with some of the other women. The longer that goes, the more difficult it can become … and you could also end up seeing some of this play out with Zoe at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

