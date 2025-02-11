The Bachelor: Why did Beverly leave Grant Ellis’ season?

We had a feeling entering The Bachelor episode 3 that there was going to be a surprise, why did Beverly Ortega-Aquino end up leaving Grant Ellis’ season?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say on this subject, it is simply this: It seems as though there is no controversy here. She was feeling under the weather leading into her one-on-one date with Grant, and then, the contestants were told that she had to leave the competition. Grant then acknowledged her exit, and instead of there being a one-on-one date, there was a chance for him to have a group date with a few people — and a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump as well!

For those who are wondering, Beverly is seemingly doing fine now and is active on social media. By virtue of that, we do not think there is anything to be worried about when it comes to what has transpired after the show. We do not expect too many more mentions of her at least until the Women Tell All exit, largely because a lot of absences like this do have a tendency to be a little bit quiet and unceremonious. We can’t be super-shocked that we are seeing something a little bit similar here.

Ultimately, we wish Beverly the best — especially since it would have been nice for her to leave the show in a different way. We do hope that she does have another opportunity to be a part of the franchise, at least if that is something she wants. We do at least know that a Bachelor in Paradise season is actually coming at some point this year, though the exact cast for it has yet to be revealed — at least at the moment. We will wait and see if that changes.

