Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date: July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date before the month is over?

There are of course a number of different ways that we can approach this particular show, but it is worth noting the following first and foremost here: Filming started a good while ago for the Jon Hamm series and behind the scenes, a lot of people have been cooking up good stuff. James Marsden is set to be a huge part of the ensemble, and we imagine that Coop is going to be more active in his line of work than ever. After all, remember that at the end of the first season, he decided to not return to his old job and keep continuing forward as a thief. This is his own way to keep the power back, as difficult as that may be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, of course, we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: As great as it is to know that the production is underway, we are not going to have a chance to dive into Your Friends & Neighbors again until we get around to 2026. There is no real incentive for Apple TV+ to release the show earlier than that, and it will probably not be ready until that point easier. The early renewal did at least make it so that the series will be more of an annual event, something that honestly more shows should be trying to do at this point if possible.

Ultimately, we do think that the second season is a chance for growth, one where you can take the elements of the first go-around and try to lift them to the next level. Let’s just see if that all pans out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 right now, including a tease from Olivia Munn

What are you most eager to see entering Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







