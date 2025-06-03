Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: A new Olivia Munn tease

For those who are unaware for whatever reason, Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 is already in production. Isn’t that a cause for excitement? It signals to us that there is a chance for a pretty quick turnaround between the end of season 1 and start of season 2, which is always appreciated.

While it will likely be some time before we have some sort of official premiere date, we are at least happy to talk more about what some of the story here could be! For that, why not turn things over to Olivia Munn? The actress played Sam across season 1, and she ended up being tied to one of the show’s biggest twists when she tried to set up Paul’s death as a murder. In reality, it was a suicide and she was just desperate to get insurance money, which she would not get if he were to take his own life.

Since Coop figured out the truth before Sam filed a claim, she is likely not going to be heading off to jail. Yet, are there still consequences? It feels that way, and that is something that Munn described further to The Hollywood Reporter:

In the second season, what we’ve all seen in the world for hundreds of years, too, this is the same story. People with wealth and power can do horrible things, and yet you turn around and they’re sitting next to you at the dinner party, and they just keep finding their way back into these social circles and keep finding their way back into being accepted. It’s staggering and shocking for most of society who have a moral compass. It’s set up that way because they’ve got the key, those cheat codes. Everything is set up for people who have been born with privilege; life is already set up for them to falter and come back up. My character wasn’t born with privilege and yet, here she is. She’s fallen off the mountain, and yet she’s still in this world, and we’re going to see the struggle of trying to stay in that world, keep a place in that world, get back to where she was and how everyone is going to handle that.

While it was shocking to see what Sam orchestrated, doesn’t it make for an even more interesting and dramatic story? At present, we at least tend to think so.

