Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: EP on Coop, Mel’s future

As we look towards the already-renewed Your Friends & Neighbors season 2, is there a chance that relationships change? Could Coop and his ex Mel actually have some sort of future?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say here is quite simple: The two are certainly not together right now. There are clearly some feelings there, but it is going to be really hard for the two of them to put together everything that they once had. That is especially the case when you remember that Jon Hamm’s character has hardly given up some of his criminal misdeeds.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter about the future of these characters, creator Jonathan Tropper would hardly confirm one thing or the other:

I guess there’s always hope, but my feeling is that there’s no fairytale here. They broke what they had, and they can’t put it back together. So I guess the question is: Is a broken love more powerful than no love? I think that’s something we have a bunch of seasons, hopefully, to answer, but I don’t think I have a goal to ultimately bring them together. There’s too much damage done. I think it’s unrealistic to think that somehow, through some misadventures, they can find each other. It’s more interesting to watch them both deal with the onset of midlife and midlife crises and family crises, and see if they can form some kind of functional unit in their new reality.

In the end, we are still curious if Coop is going to have any sort of real love life here at all, largely due to the simple fact this is not the sort of show that relies on that. Yet, at the same time, we do think that the more stakes that we have on this show, the better — and personal stakes matter a great deal.

