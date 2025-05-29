Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the big season 1 finale on Apple TV+ this week, why wouldn’t you want a Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date? Beyond just that, is there anything more that can be said about the future of the series in general?

First and foremost, the most important thing to say from the get-go is simply that you are not going to be seeing the Jon Hamm drama go anywhere. It has already been renewed for another season and with that in mind, we are just hoping that there is a chance that we’re going to be getting some more official news on this before too long.

In general, our feeling is that Your Friends & Neighbors getting an early renewal was a smart way to ensure that the show can be an annual event, something that is increasingly rare within television these days. You can make a clear case that it could be ready next spring; if not, having the series back in the summer feels like a viable possibility in its own right.

As for the story, we don’t think it gives much away to say that there will be some new characters coming into the mix. Not only that, but some of the people from the first season may find themselves in some surprising spots at the same time. Why wouldn’t you anticipate that at this point? One of the things that the first season did so well was take you on an unpredictable journey — especially with someone like Hamm’s character of Coop. It would have been nearly impossible to imagine that we would end up seeing the guy get arrested. The same can be said for him being arrested for a crime that he did not actually predict. At this point, it feels like that only adds to the unpredictable nature of things!

