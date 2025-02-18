Paradise season 1 episode 6: Is Xavier’s wife Teri still alive?

We surely anticipated that there would be some sort of big reveals over Paradise season 1 episode 6 on Hulu, so what did we learn? Well, let’s just say that the show has seemingly confirmed a long-held fan theory.

From almost the very beginning with this show, it was somewhat easy to speculate about the fact that Xavier’s wife Teri was still alive. That was accented further by what we learned in episode 4 that there are at least some parts of the outside world that are still okay. It was easy to then imagine that the character was very-much out there somewhere.

Now, in a heated confrontation between Xavier and Sinatra, she seemed to reveal that Teri was out there and she could potentially facilitate a reunion. It is easy to think that Xavier’s wife is still on the surface for some specific reason, including that she could be helping to save what is left of the world. Or, could she be up to something sinister? Anything is possible, just as it is that Sinatra is lying to ensure that Sterling K. Brown’s character does what she wants. After all, she is trying to largely save herself at this point amidst a surrounding revolution!

One more thing that did come through within this episode is rather clear: Sinatra claims that she did not kill Cal. Is that really the case? Well, we do think that she had a motive … but the show is a lot more interesting in the event that the murderer is still out there! That keeps things up in the air for a little while longer and for now, we still think that Gabriela could be a top suspect. At this point, it is hard to think otherwise!

