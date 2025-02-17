Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary: Where is Bill Hader?

We know that there was so much great stuff throughout the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special … but where was Bill Hader?

After all, we certainly think that a lot of you out there were probably wondering this throughout most of the three-hour event, largely because he is one of the most-iconic cast members who did not turn up over the course of the event. Many people consider Stefon the greatest Weekend Update character of all time.

Now, we knew heading into the show that Hader was seemingly not going to be present and yet, a part of us still felt like he was going to turn up at some point. That didn’t happen. The reason why is simple: Scheduling. The actor’s publicist, Matt Labov, reportedly confirmed to UNILAD Hader’s absence was due to a “longstanding schedule conflict.” Whatever that may be is unclear, but it would have to be longstanding given the fact that the 50th anniversary special has been set for a long time.

We hope that at some point down the road, we do get to see Hader come back if he does want to be on the show again. It has been documented that he did deal with some anxiety during his original run on the show, which is not necessarily a shock given how difficult this environment can be. You are basically coming up with a 90-minute show every week and in general, it can be a lot to plan.

Since leaving SNL, Hader has of course made a name for himself elsewhere — including on Barry, which is widely considered to be one of the better shows of the past ten years.

