NCIS season 23 renewal: Where it currently stands at CBS

Now that we are such a significant chunk into NCIS season 22, what better time is there to really dive into a possible season 23?

Given that the CBS drama is such a long-running institution, this is one of those where we feel it is imperative that viewers have a long time to prepare for a potential end. This can’t be a situation like what the network did with two of its spin-offs in Hawaii and Los Angeles, where we found out pretty late in the game what was going to be happening. The flagship show deserves a proper final season with plenty of buildup and callbacks!

Luckily, we don’t think we are in a spot where we have to worry about that anytime soon. The fact that there are new spin-offs still happening suggests that the franchise still has a long life, as do the ratings. While it is true that the live + same-day numbers for NCIS season 22 are down versus season 21 to this point, we are still talking about a show that averages more than five million viewers an episode! Given that this does not even include streams and/or those watching later in the week, that is pretty darn impressive. Even though long-running shows do tend to get more expensive over time, it seems like this show balances cost by having a controlled number of cast members and not relying too much on any special effects.

We anticipate that news on an NCIS season 23 is going to come out before we get around to mid-April, or at least that is what we have come to expect over the past several years. Fingers crossed that this is a trend that ends up continuing in some shape or form.

How are you feeling right now when it comes to an NCIS season 23 renewal at CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

