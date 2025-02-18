The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3: Who’s the mystery woman?

So far on The Hunting Party season 1, the producers have slowly given out details for us to better understand the larger mythology. Do we want more answers than what they are giving? Sure, but we can’t be too shocked that things are going this way given that the series is planned to go for multiple seasons.

As for what we actually learned this time around, it is becoming increasingly clear that Odell knew the blast was coming to the Pit prior to it happening. Yet, he really did not do all that much in order to stop it. Instead, he’s compiled some sort of information on a drive and at the end of the installment, he had a conversation with a woman whose identity remains a mystery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

Who could she be? Well, Odell has some sort of “missing time” in his history prior to becoming a part of the Pit, and we do wonder if this time was with this woman where he was getting trained as some sort of double agent. He may have been using this prison to train or distort these criminals for a nefarious purpose; or, he could have actually been thinking he was operating for the greater good! The character definitely comes across as shady, and we know from the premiere flashbacks that he is willing to do some pretty dark stuff if it suits his agenda at any given moment.

While there may not be a clear answer as to this woman or her relationship with Odell just yet, we do tend to think we’ll get answers before too long. The question is whether or not Bex and the team will into the same boat, or if they are just going to remain adrift wondering about things that may or may not be clarified anytime soon.

Related – Learn more entering the next The Hunting Party episode

What did you think about the overall events of The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming here and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







