The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Dr. Ezekiel Malak’

Next week, The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 is set to arrive on NBC — do you want to learn more about the next killer?

Well, after going after a dangerous foe in Lowe in the forests of Montana, Bex and the team are now heading all the way to the city of Chicago. While there, they will find their newest title killer in “Dr. Ezekiel Malak,” which certainly sounds on paper like someone you’d see on The Blacklist. As for what they do, let’s just say that it may have something to do with distorting their victims’ minds on some level.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

02/24/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Ezekiel Malak, a hospital psychiatrist turned serial killer, is prowling for new victims in Chicago. Bex and the team work to find a method to his madness in a desperate bid to get ahead of him until Malak makes a move no one saw coming. TV-14

If there is one thing that this show really needs…

Honestly, this is not something that is altogether complicated: They need to figure out a way to ensure that some of the supporting characters stand out more. We know that Odell’s got a shady past, just as we also know that Hassani is digging into him. Yet, a lot of the non-Bex people on The Hunting Party do have a tendency to blend together still. If this show is going to be successful long-term, this is absolutely something that will need to be sorted out. We just have to wait and see at this point if that ends up happening.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 when it airs?

