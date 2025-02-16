FROM season 4 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to get more news on a FROM season 4 premiere date between now and the end of February? We probably don’t even have to say that the enthusiasm for more of the MGM+ hit is out there. Despite starting off as an under-the-radar show with a great star in Harold Perrineau, we would argue that this has become one of the greatest horror entries in all of TV. Not only that, but it continues to raise interesting questions about its mythology and where the story could go from here.

Unfortunately, this is where we should also add that this is not really the time for there to be more news on there on the future. While a season 4 is 100% happening and filming is transpiring this year, there is little too be said in terms of specifics. Meanwhile, MGM+ has already noted that the show will not return until 2026.

So why the long wait? This does give the entire creative team time to get some stories together, but what is happening here also goes so far beyond that. Remember here that this is also a show that shoots in Nova Scotia up in Canada, which means that they may want to wait until the end of the winter so that production is easier to shoot. The cast and crew was up there for some of the colder months in season 3, and we do tend to think that came with its fair share of challenges.

What do we want to see in season 4?

A lot of it at this point has to come down to the mysterious man in yellow in the closing minutes of the season 3 finale. He killed Jim, almost as a sacrifice for the residents of the town learning as much as we have. It seems as though there may be some sort of reincarnation going on here, though it remains to be seen if it applies to select characters or the entire community.

What are you most excited to see on FROM season 4 when the show arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

