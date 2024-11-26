FROM season 3 finale: Eion Bailey on Jim’s death

We are now on the heels of the FROM season 3 finale on MGM+ and of course within that, we are still in mourning.

After all, who anticipated that we would be saying goodbye to Jim when we did? While the character had a rather tumultuous journey on the show over time, we know that he did love his family very much and he showed a real effort to be there for them at the end of the season. Of course, right when this happened is when that mysterious Man in Yellow turned up and took him out — presumably as a punishment for everyone knowing too much.

In a new post on Instagram, Eion Bailey shared a behind-the-scenes image of his character and with that, reflected on his time on the show:

That first pic is my favourite in FROM. Snapped by the stunt coordinator as I was waiting for the lights. The Character is in total trauma, literally feeling the crush, but the actor is in joy. The more trauma the character goes through the greater the journey for the actor. “Joy in the pain”. Three seasons. I’m Grateful for all involved; It simply cannot be done without a team and people in the stands. So thank you to the talented cast and crew, MGM, and all the fans. And a special thanks to the people I meet along the way who go out of their way to welcome a stranger into their homes, I rely on the kindness of those I meet on location around the world, as neighbors, to cook with and learn from, to play ball with, and to hear their stories; it would be a lonely road without; The people of Nova Scotia offer a great spirit and for that I am grateful to have spent some precious time in their midst. Thanks to all the people who approach me out in the wider world with all their questions and curiosity about what will happen on the show; That was a long time to keep a secret but I do hate to spoil a surprise. So thank you. And last but not least, to the fathers who desire above all else to keep their families together and heal their wounds, knowing it a sacred duty. Thank you again and see you on the next one.

We’re going to miss Bailey on the show and yet, who knows? There is a chance that we’re going to see Jim again at some point — even if he is dead. We’ve certainly seen crazier things on the series over the years, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

