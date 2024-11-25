FROM season 4: Series star on possible season 5, more

What is the long-term future going to be for FROM over on MGM+? This is the sort of thing you have to consider now.

After all, just remember the following here. We are talking about a show that has a really complicated world, a lot of horror, and also lore that has been built up more and more over time. Whenever it does end, there is going to need to be time for both viewers and the writers to actually prepare for it. You can’t just tie up loose ends in the blink of an eye here!

Well, if you were wondering if the actual cast knows how long the series will last, here is the bad news. Speaking to Collider, Elizabeth Saunders (who plays Donna) made it clear that there is no clear indication for them behind the scenes:

“All I know, and this is a very general all I know … Is that it was always conceived as having… it’s the long game. I don’t think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons. I don’t know if they have an [idea of] ‘We’re gonna end it after this many seasons.’ I hope we’ll get at least a couple more seasons out of it.”

We know that FROM has drawn a number of comparisons over the years to Lost and by virtue of that, we do think that 5-6 seasons feels about right for a show like this. Would we be happy to spend even more time in this world? Sure, but we also recognize that viewers these days are eager and desperate for answers, and the longer a show like this goes beyond this, the more frustrated some could be. (Of course, we would also argue that even if you deliver answers, there is still more that you can do with these characters so long as people are invested in them.)

What do you think the long-term future of FROM is going to be?

