Is Eion Bailey leaving FROM, Jim Matthews after season 3 finale?

Is Eion Bailey leaving FROM following the events of the season 3 finale? Is Jim Matthews really dead? If you have a lot of questions, we 100% understand.

Does this mean that there is an abundance of clarity we can share on the subject now? We’d love nothing more, but the reality here is rather simple: This show loves to have its secrets. We have also watched enough of it over time to know that being “dead” rarely ever means that you are gone for good.

The one thing that does feel reasonably clear at present is that the mysterious Man in Yellow killed Jim, despite Julie’s attempts to time-travel in and try to save him. (Based on what Ethan has said, she has the ability to move about history, but cannot actually impact any of it.) Now, the good news for this character is that FROMville is about as strange a place as you are ever going to see. We’ve seen multiple characters stick around already in ghostly form, so isn’t it easy to imagine that something similar could happen here?

Regardless of whether or not Bailey is fully gone from the world of FROM moving forward, one thing feels abundantly clear: This is a show that needs to keep making these sort of big moves. One of the central mantras here has long been that nobody is safe, and this is one of the largest characters they have removed since the beginning of the show. Remember for a moment here that these are the sort of moves needed to keep audiences on edge. This will have a huge impact on not just Tabitha, but the entire family — Jim was far from a perfect parent, but we do think he loved her as well as his children. His death now creates an enormous hole that the rest of the community will struggle to fill.

