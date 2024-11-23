FROM season 4 premiere date: The best hope at MGM+

Given that tonight does mark the FROM season 3 finale on MGM+, what better time is there to talk further about season 4?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that there is going to be another chapter of the series down the road — this news was just recently confirmed by the streaming service, and they actually shared a few other bits of info as well! Production for the drama (the most successful in the history of MGM+) will kick off next year in Nova Scotia.

Now, we are well-aware that some were taken aback when it was revealed that you will be waiting until 2026 in order to see the show come back, but here is the silver lining: It’s feasible to expect that new episodes will air at some point early that year. A January / February premiere would not be a surprise at all!

Here is what to remember about the timeline here at this point: More than likely, FROM will wait to start production until the brutal winter is over and with that in mind, we do think that they could be wrapped either in the summer or early fall. That would then give the post-production team several months to get the episodes edited and prepared; this process is extensive and yet, it takes less time for a show like this than one of those hits like Stranger Things or Squid Game, where it can feel in a lot of ways like an eternity between seasons.

As for whether or not season 4 is the final season…

Nobody has said yet and so long as that is the case, let’s just say that we remain pretty hopeful. There is no real reason to think that anyone should want the show to end given its success, but this is one of those series that probably does have an end point in mind and won’t drag out the mysteries forever. (Personally, we’d love at least a season 5 or season 6.)

When do you want to see FROM season 4 back at MGM+?

