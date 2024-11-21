FROM renewed for season 4; why it is not coming until 2026

While you may have plenty of questions about the story of FROM, today we come bearing great news about one thing: The long-term future.

Today, it was confirmed by MGM+ that they are bringing the topsy-turvy series back for a fourth season. This comes on the heels of the third season continuing to be a huge hit for them; the network / streaming service indicated in a statement today that this is their most-popular show in its history, and it is easy to understand why. You have fantastic mysteries immersed within an eerie setting, and then an outstanding cast led by the incredible Harold Perrineau.

Before we move forward, here are what a number of people associated with the show had to say:

Michael Wright, head of MGM+ – “FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!”

Jeff Pinkner, showrunner – “We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

John Griffin, creator – “With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Jack Bender, director – “Congratulations and gratitude to Michael Wright and MGM+ for the incredible support. And to our brilliant family of actors and our gifted team in Nova Scotia. We’re looking forward to telling more of the tale.”

As for the premiere date…

MGM+ has confirmed that FROM will not be back until 2026, with the hope being that it will launch in the early part of the year. Why the long wait? Well, there are a number of factors that go into this.

For starters, remember that with the show just renewed, it may take some time for the scripts for the new season to be finalized and pre-production will need to get started before filming can commence. This is an important part of the process and cannot be rushed. This is without even noting that there is no official start time for production rather than “2025.”

With Thanksgiving just next week and the holiday season right after, 2024 doesn’t leave a lot of time to get things ready for filming to start in early 2025, so we are are likely looking at filming kicking off closer to spring. Also, will producers really want to shoot in the dead of winter in Nova Scotia? They did some filming for season 3 in winter there, but there were a number of circumstances involved in that following the 2023 industry strikes. They will likely wait for a more accommodating climate. From there, a show like FROM takes months in post-production – which brings us to a 2026 premiere date.

Good things come to those who wait and we very-much thing there are good things ahead … though that may not mean happy times for the characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

