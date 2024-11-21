FROM season 3 episode 10 (finale) sneak peek: Boyd’s search

In just a matter of days, the FROM season 3 finale is going to be here — so what can we say leading up to it?

Well, the first order of business is simply noting that there is some absolutely bonkers stuff coming, not that this should be a huge surprised based on how the most recent installment wrapped up. Tabitha seems to have Miranda’s memories, and that is without even noting that Elgin has trapped Fatima, seemingly until she gives birth.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Now, a new sneak preview for episode 10 at Rotten Tomatoes makes it clear that for help, Boyd is recruiting someone who may be able to get through to Elgin in a way no one else could: Sara. Remember that she killed at the behest of others back in season 3, thinking that it was the way to get people out of the town. Now, Elgin is doing the same thing. What’s going on here? Is there a method to the madness? Well, Harold Perrineau’s character believes that if someone is really telling Elgin that his actions could free everyone, Sara may be able to convince him that he’s being lied to. At the very least, it is worth a try!

Also in this preview, Boyd tells Donna to clear Colony House, possibly as a means so this conversation can be further facilitated. A lot of people are already out anyway searching for Fatima, and this finale feels like one of those where a lot will happen in a short amount of time.

If you love FROM, let’s just say that this is a finale that could leave all of you wanting more. At the very least, that’s what we want! Sure, it is true that there is no official renewal yet for a season 4, but we are pretty darn optimistic!

Related – Learn more now about the FROM finale and what is to come, courtesy of the cast

What do you most want to see entering the FROM season 3 finale when it eventually arrives over on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







