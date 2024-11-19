FROM interview: Catalina Sandino Moreno teases season 3 finale

This weekend on MGM+ you are going to have a chance to see the FROM season 3 finale — and you better believe it is going to be epic, emotional, and a whole lot more.

Just think for a moment about how episode 9 wrapped up, as it was revealed that Tabitha is suddenly in possession of memories that are not her own. Why is she seeing the past through the eyes of Victor’s mother Miranda? Is this a transference of memories? Is this reincarnation? There is so much to wonder about at present.

In order to better discuss this and set the stage for what is next, why not speak to the woman responsible for the role in Catalina Sandino Moreno? There is certainly a lot to break down…

Matt & Jess TV – So we know based on the end of episode 9 that Tabitha was seeing memories that belonged to Miranda. When you saw this script, what did you think was going on?

Catalina Sandino Moreno – I thought that they were very smart, because if you’ve watched this show from the beginning, you know that Tabitha has been very close to Victor. The way she talks to him, the way she treats him, it’s like another child of hers.

When she leaves the town and wakes up and finds Victor’s dad, maybe that’s the reason why. Maybe I’m meant to see Victor’s dad! Maybe he is going to help me figure things out.

So, I am with you. What is going on? What is happening? But then, if you [saw] the development of the characters since season 1, at the end of season 3 you [will] understand who they are. You understand the purpose. It makes sense why this development has happened. It’s wonderful. It’s beautiful to be in a show like this where you don’t know where you are going to end up. There are a lot of realizations at the end of the season and it is so exciting.

Speaking of exciting, you had to have so much fun playing this scene at the end of this episode. The material is great and you hit it out of the park, but in the wake of learning this, who can she lean on? Does she feel comfortable to trust anyone? It is such a hard thing to learn about yourself … that you may not even be yourself.

I think it is important for her to go to a person who is experiencing something [similar] to what you are, and that person is Jade. They are both in the same boat. Jim doesn’t see the children — he doesn’t understand what’s going on. He’s super-confused, and I think the only person who is with her in that journey is Jade.

If you make it out of this finale, do you prepare for a possible season 4 differently, based on what you now know?

Going into [a possible] season 4, it’s going to be super-fun because I have enough information to make good decisions. Going into season 3 I was blind. I’m like ‘what’s going happen? We’re going here? Whoa. I can’t believe we’re going that route.’

But this is my year of working with the FROM people, the creator and the directors and the writers. I think it’s just fun to let go and be like ‘I trust you, but I hope that if I die just let me know a little bit before so I can be mentally prepared.’ I love that. I am learning to go with the flow and just be prepared and trust the process and trust them. I hope we have a good relationship and love and trust, and I hope I’m not going to be surprised with a ‘you’re going to die next episode.’ I’d want to be informed way in advance, for me to start getting ready. Because this is FROM town. No one is safe.

I hope she doesn’t die anytime soon.

Me neither, but anything can happen!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

