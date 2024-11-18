FROM season 3 episode 10 (finale) promo: Impending doom?

With the FROM season 3 finale set to arrive on MGM+ this weekend, it feels pretty fair to say there are reasons for concern. This is a show, after all, where anyone could die at just about any given moment. Why wouldn’t the writers lean into this at this point for the final chapter?

Based on the promo the aforementioned network / streamer has released for this particular episode, there is really one thing you can expect above all else: A real sense of dread. Boyd has indicated that he will not let the town break him and yet, there’s a legitimately good chance that this is about to happen.

The most important thing to note here is that entering the finale, everyone does seem to have differing views about what is going to happen here. Does Elgin really think that Fatima giving birth will be the ticket for everyone to leave? That’s a little hard to buy, and it really feels like he is being distorted in the same way that Sara was once upon a time. Meanwhile, Marielle gets a little bit of airtime in the preview, and she remains quite possibly the most mysterious / frustrating person in the entire mix. Is she going to be a problem? Why won’t she talk about a lot of what happened last season?

Perhaps the most important thing to consider right now is what Tabitha is going to do now that she has an influx of memories of Miranda in her head. Is she being haunted internally by her? Are the two of them really the same person? All of this feels a little messy and hard to tabulate, but she may have to think more about actions than just trying to solve the puzzle in her head.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

