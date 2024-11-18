FROM season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The shocking finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 10 on MGM+ next week, one thing stands out the most: It’s the finale! This is when everything is going to hit the fan, and we do tend to think that the craziest moments of the season are going to be here.

We already know that in the finale, we are on the precipice of some pretty huge changes. After all, it appears as though Tabitha and Miranda may be the same person — or, share memories? What is going on there? What is happening with Fatima? Is someone else going to die? Things could basically go haywire in almost any direction.

Ultimately, given the sort of show this is, you have to anticipate that a major cliffhanger is coming. There is no official season 4 renewal at present, but doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion?

Below, you can check out the full FROM season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Boyd is pushed to his limit as time begins to run out for someone he loves; Randall is haunted by his trauma and Victor reveals a hard truth; Tabitha’s unlikely journey takes a shocking turn.

Ultimately, Boyd being pushed to his limit certainly suggests that we’re going to be seeing some great entertainment, and another Harold Perrineau performance that could rival the end of season 2. We also keep coming back to something that Boyd was told by the monsters in the past: They want to break him, and we do think that they will do more or less whatever they can to make that happen. Does that mean that Ellis or Fatima will somehow be in even greater danger than they’ve been in so far? It is a legitimate fear at this point, no?

