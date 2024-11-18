FROM interview: Corteon Moore on Ellis, Fatima, season 3 finale

As we come out of FROM season 3 episode 9, it is hard to blame anyone who has their jaw on the floor. Fatima is still missing in the eyes of many in the town, Tabitha has Miranda’s memories, and there is still no telling what other insanity lurks around the corner.

With a show this crazy, the only thing that we can say to expected is for nothing that you would expect, as strange and paradoxical as that sounds.

So as we do try to unravel episode 9 and prepare for the finale, why not chat with the man responsible for bringing Ellis to life? Corteon Moore tells us about where his character is at following this weekend’s episode, plus what is next and why he is confident in a season 4.

Matt & Jess TV – What has been the biggest challenge of playing Ellis this season? This is clearly a guy who wants to help people whether it be Fatima or Boyd, but he does not know what to do [in order to do it].

Corteon Moore – That’s a great way to put it. It’s a challenge. The instinct of any actor is to want to be liked when you’re playing a character. It’s something I’ve always struggled with, because I don’t think he’s always supposed to be nice and easy all the time. He’s just this kid stuck in a nightmare place, begrudgingly trying to figure it out as time goes on.

It’s what makes those moments where he does the right thing, or when he does approach someone with an immense sense of vulnerability or sensitivity, even sweeter. You try to find those moments, while being patient with the idea that he doesn’t need to be the one to have the answers figured out. That’s [for] Jade and Boyd and the rest of the seasoned people.

Your character is a newlywed. He’s supposed to be happy!

Exactly man. I’m just trying to live my life. I’m young, I’m in love, I thought I was having a baby — I should be moving into a house and getting a dog (laughs). But instead, I’m fighting off monsters and my wife is going crazy. It couldn’t be worse.

So in episode 8 and episode 9, you don’t know if the baby is real or not, and then Fatima is straight-up missing. How do you prepare to play that level of desperation?

The common theme that Ellis has been [dealing] with and going through from the beginning of the season is that he was really upset with Boyd for taking Abby’s life. He thinks you should be there for your family. But, I think the definition of being there for your family is constantly changing. How can you be there for someone that you can’t be there for? To what extent will you be there?

In preparation for playing this level of anxiety, the biggest focus I had was [my character’s] number-one priority above anything else. What will I cease to exist if I stop doing? That is finding my wife. That’s something that I was able to talk about with someone like Harold [Perrineau], or anyone who has been married for a long time. How do you activate that papa-bear instinct? There’s no going past it. That’s how I was able to approach things.

The finale is one week away now! We get some sort of revelation at the end of episode 9 with Tabitha and Miranda. What should we be prepared for, whether it be mentally, psychologically, or really anything else?

I wish that there was a way to prepare anyone for what they’re about to see without spoiling anything. I think it’s the best finale, if not the best episode, of the whole show. It’s crazy. It blows the thing wide open.

Be prepared to get a lot of what people have been looking for. People want answers. They want scary [things]. They want character development and drive. I think the finale really delivers on everything. It’s going to be a wild one.

A season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, but how are you feeling? Are you hopeful?

Yeah! Not to get ahead of myself, but I think it’s a shoo-in. We’re doing really well, and that’s because of everyone watching. It’s been awesome to see a show grow almost entirely organically. People have been telling their friends to watch, and there have been a lot of cool actors and celebrities who have vouched for the show — Stephen King in particular.

So yeah, I feel really good that the show will hopefully run its course, and I hope people will be happy with the way it pans out.

What are you most hoping to see as we head into the FROM season 3 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up.

