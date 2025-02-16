Shrinking season 3 premiere date hopes with filming underway

Are you excited to see Shrinking season 3 back on the air as soon as humanly possible? Well, it goes without saying that we understand, due largely to the fact that season 2 was so fantastic.

We do recognize that there was a long wait between seasons 1 and 2, and this is where we are rather grateful to say that there will be less of a wait between season 2 and 3 — unless Apple TV+ just completely loses their mind and stalls on making this show. After all, we are talking here about a show that is already in production now, and we know that it does not have some sort of crazy post-production window.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see star Christa Miller (who plays Liz) celebrate the return of production with a photo from the set. As previously reported, the comedy is looking to provide recovery and support for Altadena, one of their primary filming locations and also a place devastated by wildfires in Southern California earlier this year. Whether that is written into the story at all remains to be seen.

What we can say with some measure of confidence is that late 2025 / early 2026 now seems like a pretty reasonable premiere-date window for Shrinking. It does remain to be seen if season 3 will be the final one; we recognize that this show, like Ted Lasso, was pitched as a three-season story. There could be more still down the road, but this is the conclusion of things as they were presented once upon a time.

Hopefully in the months to come we get a few more teases about the upcoming season, whether they be tied to casting or the story outright. Also, we hope that Brett Goldstein is able to return in some capacity as Louis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Shrinking right now

What do you most want to see when Shrinking season 3 does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are a lot of other updates on the way here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







