Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A February 2025 update

As we dive further into February 2025, are we going to be learning more about a Shrinking season 3 premiere date? Well, let’s say this: We absolutely want more of the show! The second season wrapped up not that long ago and yet, we certainly find ourselves eager for more.

Now, one other thing that is worth noting right now is simply this: Production is actually starting in a matter of days. It has been in the press already, but one of the most notable things heading into the season is the fact that the cast and crew are shooting in Altadena. This is an area that was devastated during the recent Los Angeles wildfires, but it has always been important to Shrinking and that is not going to change.

So what more are we going to be learning about the show this month? Well, at the very least, we do tend to think there’s a chance that some casting news could come out! Beyond that, though, we are doing our best to not have too many expectations. Production for a show like this takes time, and we would consider ourselves very lucky in the event that we get a premiere date at all between now and the fall. We tend to think November or December are probably the best-case scenarios that we are going to have a chance to see.

So what is the story for season 3 going to be?

Based on a lot of what we’ve heard so far, a huge part of the story is going to revolve around seeing how Jimmy starts to move forward. At the end of season 2, Jason Segel’s character was able to at least start to forgive himself — and also forgive others at the same time. He also helped Louis keep on living, and we do hope that Brett Goldstein does turn up to a certain extent moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 when the show premieres?

