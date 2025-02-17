Dexter: Original Sin season 2: More James Doakes discussion

Is James Doakes going to appear on Dexter: Original Sin season 2? We know that this is a topic of a lot of discussion, mostly because the character on the original show was so loved.

However, at the same time, we do think there are some logistical reasons to doubt he would be appearing here in the near future. At this point in the show’s timeline, the character may be serving still in the military; also, you have to be careful as to when to introduce him, given that there is only so much time you could build up his relationship with Dexter until the distrust from the original show is so clearly present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Patrick Gibson was asked about potentially bringing Doakes to Dexter: Original Sin someday, and he shared his thoughts on what that could look like:

He’s so good! I know. I’m so curious to see what their relationship looked like at the beginning and what happened. Why does Doakes hate him so much and suspect him so much? That scene where Dexter headbutts him will always be like one of the craziest moments and then he pretends like he’s all weak. Maybe they loved each other when they first met and then something happened, like got betrayed by Dexter or Dexter had to betray him for some reason.

Of course, the only person who probably knows Doakes’ exact story moving forward is showrunner Clyde Phillips, and technically the prequel has yet to be renewed for another season (though it feels likely).

If there is one OG Dexter character we are expecting to see in season 2, it is Captain Matthews. After all, he was established as a big part of both Dexter and Harry’s life in the original show, but he was never even mentioned in the first season of Original Sin. With Spencer out of the equation, Miami Metro does need a new Captain…

Related – See more of what the future could hold on Dexter: Original Sin season 2…

When do you think we will see Doakes on Dexter: Original Sin?

Is season 2 too early? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







