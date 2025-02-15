Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Will Sarah Michelle Gellar return?

We know that there were many surprises that we saw throughout the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale, but one of the biggest ones is who’s still standing. Despite being billed as a “Special Guest Star” throughout the entirety of the past ten episodes, Sarah Michelle Gellar actually made it to the end as Tanya, Dexter’s boss at forensics and his direct mentor.

There were a ton of theories out there about her final fate, whether it be that she was the Big Bad or that she would end up leaving for another opportunity. None of that happened. She is still around and not only that, but the show wants her back.

Is there a problem? Absolutely. Gellar has signed on to star in a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot / revival at Hulu, and while nothing is super-official there as of yet, it feels likely to happen now that it has been announced. Speaking to Variety, showrunner Clyde Phillips notes that he’s well-aware that this could interfere with her Dexter future, but he still wants her to return if possible:

“Dexter needs to learn his forensics, and she is such a joy to work with … If we can work out some kind of arrangement with her other show, we definitely want her back.”

The challenge here could be that Buffy is a part of a rival streaming service, and we know that sometimes, it can be hard for these places to actually share talent in some sort of significant away. At the very least, this is something that we are conscientious of right now, and we’ll just have to wait and see what is decided in the weeks ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

