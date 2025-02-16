Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale: Why no Resurrection tease?

One of the things that was most exciting about the Dexter: Original Sin series premiere was to get that little tease of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan. Effectively, it allowed us to get an answer on the end of New Blood and in a way, that sets the stage now for Resurrection, the new show coming to Showtime this summer.

Given that the Hall cameo was such a great moment to kick off the premiere (and the actor is an executive producer on the project), was the idea of bringing him back for the finale ever entertained? You could argue that it could have been another great way to remind viewers that the other show is coming … but that unfortunately was not meant to be. As a matter of fact, it does not even seem as though that idea was ever seriously entertained.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

In a new interview with Forbes, showrunner Clyde Phillips gives a pretty clear answer when asked why we did not see Hall again at the end of the season:

“No, there wasn’t [discussion about a return]. That was really just to set up the fact that Dexter survived. Otherwise, how could he be narrating the show? It’s to set up the fact that he did survive that gunshot and it was also a way for us to push forward with that and not look back.”

With this in mind, we’d also be surprised if Michael turns up on-screen on a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2 — while his voice is there, the show itself is clearly Patrick Gibson’s to handle the role. He has done a great job, perhaps even better than a lot of people would have considered heading into things. After all, this is an extremely hard part to nail given that there are so many expectations — but he embodied what Hall did for so many years without it just coming across like he was doing an impersonation.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see a season 2 greenlit shortly — if that happens, a late 2025 or early 2026 start for it could be in play.

Related – Are we going to see more Brian Moser on Dexter: Original Sin?

Were you hoping for Michael C. Hall to appear on-screen during the Dexter: Original Sin finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







