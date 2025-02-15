Dexter: Original Sin season 2 spoilers: Will Brian Moser return?

We knew that the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale on Showtime certainly delivered a lot of big moments, but it also threw the story of one Brian Moser into question. The character was around in the shadows for most of the ten episodes, only to emerge in a larger role close to the end.

So even though Brian opted to not murder Harry, does that mean that his story is done? Let’s just say that there is a good bit to comment on when it comes to that right now.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, showrunner Clyde Phillips gave a pretty clear answer when asked if he wants Brian back:

“Yes. He’s such a powerful presence and so important to Dexter’s life. You know, he becomes the Ice Truck Killer. I don’t know if you caught the Easter eggs, the whole show is an Easter egg hunt. We have so much fun. You know, sometimes we’ll have the whole scene written and then we’ll think of, well, wait a minute, let’s paint [Laura Moser’s] fingernails. There’s another one that’s even more hidden that’s very subtle. When Brian’s playing bingo with Barb, he’s got his daubers, those marker things, are all lined up like Laura’s fingernails.”

The major bummer here of course is that it’s hard to directly include Brian all that much in Dexter’s story, given that the two do not technically interact further until the first season of the original Showtime series. We presume that in the years to come, he will embark on the career path that eventually gives him more of the knowledge to become the Ice Truck Killer. He also strikes up a relationship with Deb, who we now know he tried to kill once upon a time when she was a baby.

