Dexter: Original Sin season 2: What Patrick Gibson wants

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is no official Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal as of yet. However, doesn’t it also feel like a foregone conclusion? It is hard to imagine a world in which it is over, even if the finale offered up a sense of relative closure.

For now, here’s what we can say about a second season. First and foremost, there is a great opportunity here to explore Deb at the police academy, something that was clearly set up at the end of the finale. Meanwhile, who will replace Captain Spencer at Miami Metro? Is Sarah Michelle Gellar going to stick around? These are just some of the things to wonder about, and that’s without even thinking here about Brian Moser…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Speaking to The Wrap, Patrick Gibson himself was at least keen to get more into what he would personally like to see on the show moving forward. As it turns out, he does have some interesting ideas:

I think it’d be really interesting, after the events of season one, that you know Dexter almost kind of wants to fly the nest. I think we felt that beginning in season one, and I think to see him take command of the code, and take charge of those things, and really start to make decisions for himself, which I think then would come with repercussions.

I’d like to see him fly the nest before he really knows how to fly. Dexter is an amazing character when he is really in hot water. And I think that kind of brazen adolescence would lead to a lot more situations like that, and which come with bigger and harder lessons.

Who doesn’t love to see Dexter in danger? Because he is young, he is capable of mistakes — and we almost thought he was going to make a huge one at the end of last season with Aaron. There was a universe, after all, where that guy could have gotten away with it…

Related – Is there a chance that Brian Moser returns on Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

What do you most want to see from Patrick Gibson on Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







