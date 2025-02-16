Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear some more big news on Sweetpea season 2 between now and the end of February?

With a story like this, you obviously would like to know more of what lies ahead and sooner rather than later. How can you not? The Ella Purnell drama delivered a first season full of twists, blood, psychosis, and a whole lot more. It also concluded with an absolutely bonkers cliffhanger that should leave you excited for whatever is going to be coming up next.

As great as it would be now to have some other season 2 news to share, let’s just say that this is for now unlikely, and for a wide array of different reasons! First and foremost, remember that production likely is still some time away, as Purnell is currently working on the second season of Fallout for Prime Video. Even when that show is done, there is no guarantee that Sweetpea is going to start up immediately.

For now, we’d argue that the best-case scenario is that season 2 of Rhiannon Lewis’ story will kick off in early 2026, but there are still a ton of different variables at play here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Starz shows often have really long breaks between seasons. As an example, we do not anticipate that we are going to be seeing the final season of Outlander to air until 2026, even though it has already finished filming. Long gaps are just the way of things for a series like this, even if it is not necessarily what we want.

Is Rhiannon going to skip town next season?

Well, for the time being, this is what we’re anticipating — how in the world is she going to stay? The longer she’s there, the more the target will point to her.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweetpea season 2, no matter when it premieres?

