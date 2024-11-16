Sweetpea season 2: What could it look like? EP explains

Just in case you were wondering if Sweetpea was really meant to be some limited series … let’s just say we have something to tell you.

If you watched the season 1 finale, then you know already that there is clearly the potential for so much more of the Ella Purnell drama. After all, there are a number of loose ends, from Rhiannon killing AJ to her potentially being caught by her sister to the fact that both Marina and Julia are still out there. People know the truth, and the more people die around her, the more the picture may become clear for everyone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Sweetpea videos!

So while neither Starz nor Sky have greenlit another season as of yet, it is abundantly clear that the potential is here! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Kirstie Swain had the following to say about the first season and the future:

So in season one, it’s almost like a prequel to the book. So, lots more to come. She’s an amazing character, what a gift, and there’s so much source material as well.

Now, the question is how long Starz and Sky are going to take to figure this out. We know that Purnell will be busy for the next several months making another season of Fallout but beyond that? Well, for the time being, it does feel like there are a ton of possibilities that are well-worth exploring. We tend to think that Rhiannon herself could skip town and go anywhere, and who is to say the series has to even follow a lot of the source material long-term?

Swain notes in the interview that she has yet to write another season; she also indicates that she’s not sure how much she can even say about another chapter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the end of Sweetpea season 1

Are you still crossing your fingers and hoping to see a Sweetpea season 2 happen down the line?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







