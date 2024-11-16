Sweetpea season 1 finale: Is AJ dead? Rhiannon’s next move

It certainly felt as though entering the Sweetpea season 1 finale on Starz, we 100% were going to be seeing something major happen. After all, at the rate in which people around Rhiannon Lewis are dying, she had to be caught eventually … right?

Well, this is what makes the end of episode 6 so complicated. More people know the truth about Ella Purnell’s character and yet, there is only so much that they can do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Sweetpea videos! More are coming all season.

Take, for starters, AJ connecting the knife back to Rhiannon in the final scene. He’s dead now as a result of it. She didn’t want to kill him — she cared about him! This death is a pretty seismic change to the formula that we’ve seen all season. This is the first person she’s killed directly who did nothing to her, and legitimately treated her well! How does she justify this? Can she?

Meanwhile, Marina may know the truth about who she is and yet, has no way to prove it after she broke into her house. Meanwhile, Julia decided to take off using Rhiannon’s credit card to start her life somewhere else. It doesn’t seem like she’s about to expose her and yet, at the same time, she doesn’t want to be near her.

The real question mark now

Right as Rhiannon was hovering over AJ’s dead body, her sister turned up! Is she going to find out the truth and if so, what is going to happen to her? That’s the next big thing that you have to wonder insofar as a cliffhanger goes. This show does not have a green light for anything more and yet, isn’t there a huge case to be made? This can’t be the end of the story at this point — can it?

Related – Is a Sweetpea season 2 going to eventually happen at Starz?

What did you think about the events of the Sweetpea season 1 finale?

Are you more excited than ever for what else is ahead? Go ahead and let us know! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







