Sweetpea season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Starz, Sky?

Following the airing of the Sweetpea season 1 finale at Starz tonight, this feels like the perfect time to wonder if there could be more. Is this serial-killer story starring Ella Purnell destined to get more episodes?

The first thing that we really should note at this point is that Starz is not actually going to be the only person who makes this decision, as it could come down to both them as well as Sky in the UK. Also, of course you have to make sure that Purnell, a rising star who also has Fallout and multiple movie projects, is interested in coming back as the lead star and executive producer.

For the time being, we want to be at least cautiously optimistic that this could come back, despite it being billed as a limited series. There is certainly a lot more source material out there for the creative team to adapt; or, the story could go in an entirely new direction if they really want to.

We tend to think that for everyone involved, there are reasons to make more Sweetpea. For Starz and/or Sky, it feels smart to bank on Purnell’s popularity, especially since this is one of those word-of-mouth shows that could get progressively more popular over time. Also, with it being only six episodes, it is not necessarily the most expensive gamble in the world. You give it another go and see how it fares — why not at least consider the possibility? For Purnell, it is a way to further up her producing resume, and we have a hard time imagining that this show takes an extremely long time in order to film.

If you enjoy this show and want there to be more, go ahead and recommend it to your friends! That is the best reason to hope for more.

What do you most want to see moving into a Sweetpea season 2 over at Starz?

